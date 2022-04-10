SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle lost control and overturned in a lot as it was traveling westbound in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash that took place near Bird Road and Southwest 67th Avenue around 4:46 a.m., Sunday.

Authorities said a 2011 Hyundai sedan collided with several unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot of a car dealership and collided with the building.

The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

Fire Rescue transported the front passenger to the hospital in stable condition.

Westbound lanes were closed throughout the investigation.

