1 dead, 1 transported following shooting in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and another was transported to the hospital after a shooting in a Miami neighborhood.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired in Little Haiti at 123 N.E. 59th St. at approximately 11:09 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

