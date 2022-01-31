NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another was left injured after a crash in North Miami.

The crash happened near Northwest 119th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Monday.

A total of three cars were involved — a white SUV, a black sedan and a white sedan.

Officials said the driver of the white sedan died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the white SUV was rushed to the hospital while the driver of the black sedan walked away without major injuries, according to officials.

Northwest 119th and 120th streets have been closed to traffic until the scene has cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

