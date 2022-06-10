MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and another has been hospitalized following a fiery crash in Miami.

The crash happened near Northeast 82nd Street, early Friday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue said a car with two occupants hit a pole before becoming engulfed in flames.

7News received video that showed the vehicle on fire.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The second occupant was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

This is the third fiery crash in the area in the past month.

Northeast 82nd Street between First and Second avenues was closed to traffic but has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

