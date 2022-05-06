MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and another person was transported following a crash in Miami.

The crash happened along U.S. 1 near Northeast 82nd Street, just after 4 a.m., Friday.

Police said two cars collided at the intersection of 82nd Street.

When first responders responded to the scene, they found one car engulfed in flames.

“Had to put out the fire quickly next to the Signature Dry Cleaning,” police said. “We were able to quickly get that fire out and assess the driver of that vehicle, which was an adult female. The second vehicle had a person that was trapped in the vehicle, another adult female, but unfortunately she did not survive her injuries. She was pronounced deceased here on the scene.

