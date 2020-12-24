1 dead, 1 transported after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place near Northwest 27th Avenue and 115th Street, early Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said two men were in their car when another man approached their vehicle, shot them both and then took off.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of the shooter, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.