1 dead, 1 transported after rollover crash in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim has died after a car rolled over in Davie, causing several road closures.

Davie Police were dispatched to the scene of the Interstate 595 off-ramp to State Road 84, at around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday.

Police said a car hit a guardrail and somersaulted onto the grass, ejecting the two people inside.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire rescue crews transported the other victim to a nearby hospital for surgery.

Police shut down State Road 84 in both directions and could be seen redirecting traffic as they investigated the crash.

Investigators said they are working to identify the victims.

The roadways were reopened just after 10:15 a.m.

