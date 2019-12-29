1 dead, 1 transported after reports of gunshots in Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left one man dead.

Officials responded to the scene near a tire shop along Northwest 27th Avenue and 122nd Street at around 4 a.m., Sunday.

Residents said they heard at least five gunshots.

They told 7News that there is usually a food truck in the area where people often linger.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two males suffering gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported one victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim was transported to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are conducting the investigation.

