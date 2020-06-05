1 dead, 1 transported after motorcycle crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and another has been transported to hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miami.

Police said the crash happened near the 27th Avenue bridge located at 1881 N.W. 27th Ave. at approximately 1:30 a.m., Friday.

City of Miami Police said upon arriving on the scene, one person was found dead and a second was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Officials have not revealed the identities of the victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

