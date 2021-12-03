FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and another has been transported to the hospital after a fire sparked at a high rise in Fort Lauderdale.

The fire broke out at the Ocean Summit Condominium along the 400 block of Galt Ocean Drive, early Friday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the ninth and tenth floors were evacuated.

“They came to the area of origin of the fire, advanced into that apartment and were able to immediately put the fire out,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan. “Unfortunately, the individual who resides in that apartment succumbed to his injuries from the fire. There was another adult male who was in the apartment at the time of the fire. He was able to get out.”

Police and crime scene tape could be seen outside a unit on the ninth floor where the flames broke out.

“As I came out the elevator on the ninth floor, I could smell smoke in the hallway, so I went down to 911 and I could see black residue on the door,” said the receptionist. “The fire department came, they went up there, they contained the fire, took one person to the hospital, and sorry, the other one didn’t make it.”

Other residents of the high rise said they weren’t aware there was a fire in the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

