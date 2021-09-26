WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after a fatal stabbing in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest 16th Street and 72nd Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

Authorities said one victim has died and another has been transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police said it was a domestic-related incident and the suspect has been taken into custody but no additional details have been provided.

