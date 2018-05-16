1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after lightning strike in Parkland

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died after being struck by lightning in Parkland.

A second person at the scene was transported to Broward Health North in critical condition, according to Coral Springs Fire Rescue.

This happened at CW Hendrix Farms, at 12210 Loxahatchee Road, at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. for Northern Miami-Dade and Central Broward counties.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.