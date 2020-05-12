1 dead, 1 seriously injured after small plane crashes in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and another was seriously injured after a small plane crashed in Miramar.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along South Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road just after 9:10 a.m., Tuesday.

A small plane crashed near the Pembroke Rd and Hiatus Rd intersection. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route due to road closures. pic.twitter.com/qQUnzucmKf — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 12, 2020

Miramar Fire Rescue crews could be seen putting out hot spots on the crashed plane near a charred Chase Bank sign.

The plane is believed to be from Wayman Aviation Academy, a flight school based out of North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Officials confirmed the plane was taking part in a training flight before it crashed.

Dashcam video showed the plane flying low before clipping a power line.

Miramar Police said there were two men on board.

One of them died, and the other is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters could be seen covering an area of the crashed plane with a yellow tarp.

Police advise those who frequent the area to seek alternate routes.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.

