1 dead, 1 seriously injured after small plane crashes in Miramar during instructional flight

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight school student has died and an instructor was seriously injured after a small plane crashed in Miramar during a training flight.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along South Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road just after 9:10 a.m., Tuesday.

A small plane crashed near the Pembroke Rd and Hiatus Rd intersection. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route due to road closures. pic.twitter.com/qQUnzucmKf — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 12, 2020

According to Miramar Police, the plane experienced mechanical issues and tried to make it back to North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The instructor and student tried to land on Pembroke Road but ended up clipping a power line and crashing near a Chase bank.

Miramar Fire Rescue crews could be seen putting out hot spots on the crashed plane near a charred Chase sign.

The plane is believed to be from Wayman Aviation Academy, a flight school based out of North Perry Airport.

7News spoke with a representative of the flight school who confirmed the student died in the crash.

The instructor is at Memorial Regional Hospital being treated for serious injuries but is said to be awake and alert.

Firefighters could be seen covering an area of the crashed plane with a yellow tarp.

Police advise those who frequent the area to seek alternate routes.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

