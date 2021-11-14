NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed that one male adult died in the double shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade around midnight Sunday.

This happened in the area of Northwest 51st Street and North Miami Avenue, where they found two men injured.

Police said the other victim was transported to Jackson Memorial in stable condition.

An investigation is still underway.

