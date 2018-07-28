NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two separate shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade that left a man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the first shooting along the 3500 block of Northwest 84h Terrace, just before 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

Responding officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 38-year-old Tyrone Cobbins.

Police detained a subject a few blocks away. However, he has not been arrested.

7News cameras captured a police helicopter searching the area.

Hours later, just after 4 p.m., police said shots were fired a few miles away, near Northwest 49th Street. The victim somehow ended blocks away, along the 3100 block of Northwest 60th Street.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape and a heavy police presence at the scene.

Investigators have not yet identified the injured victim or revealed his age.

Miami-Dade Police detectives continue to investigate both shootings.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

