1 dead, 1 injured following wrong-way crash along Palmetto Expressway

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal head-on collision in Northwest Miami-Dade took the life of a woman and sent a man to the hospital.

The crash happened along the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 47th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., Monday.

Authorities have identified the deceased woman as 28-year-old Amelia Costa Thompson.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Thompson was in a Mazda hatchback and was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the expressway when her vehicle collided with a Dodge pickup truck.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mazda was towed from the scene with Thompson’s body still inside.

The pickup truck rolled over as a result of the impact.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as 23-year-old Joshua Harrigan who, officials said, was headed home after work.

FHP said Harrigan was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Family members said most of the injuries Harrigan suffered were to his legs.

“I mean, right now, he’s talking to my family,” said one relative. “They’re upstairs talking to him, but he’s kind of shaken up.”

Surveillance footage captured the collision and showed an explosion that resulted from the crash.

“He told me she was coming on the wrong side of the road,” said a relative. “People were moving, trying to avoid her and she just hit him straight on.”

While Harrigan’s family said they can not understand why someone was traveling on the wrong of the road, they said they are focused on Harrigan’s recovery.

Several parts of both vehicles were left scattered along the roadway. Crews worked to clear the debris from the scene and reopened parts of the roadway that were shut down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

