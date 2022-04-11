WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fatal crash in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Southwest Eighth Street and Krome Avenue, just before 10 p.m., Sunday.

One person died on the scene and another was treated for unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash, as well as how many cars were involved, remains under investigation.

