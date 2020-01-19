1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Miami.

The shooting happened near Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest 71st Street, Sunday morning.

Officials responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found one man dead and another grazed by a bullet.

Officials have not revealed the identity of the victims.

City of Miami Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.