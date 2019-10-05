1 dead, 1 injured following NE Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the 200 block of Northeast 183rd Street, Saturday morning.

Officials said two men were involved in a confrontation that resulted in them shooting each other.

Miami Gardens Police Department was also on the scene.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The other injured man was transported to a local hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

