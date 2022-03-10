SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another was injured after a golf-cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near 160th Street and Southwest 177th Avenue, early Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured the destroyed golf card in the roadway.

One person was pronounced dead by officials after the golf cart collided with another vehicle.

A second person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.