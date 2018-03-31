1 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

One person has been killed and another rushed to the hospital after wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol said they received a call regarding the incident early Saturday morning.

“Approximately at 3:10 or 3:12 this morning, we received a call of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes,” said FHP Sgt. Lazaro Castano. “We responded to the area, and just prior to our arrival we were notified that a crash occurred.”

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officials are now investigating the crash.

