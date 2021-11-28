LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lauderhill Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle traffic fatality that took place at the 4000 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on Northwest 19th street at a high rate of speed when it lost control, hit a tree and ejected the driver.

One adult male was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he later died of his injuries.

The other adult male was taken to the same hospital and is expected to recover.

The crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

