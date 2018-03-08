1 dead, 1 injured after shots fired in Northeast Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway, after a shooting that left one dead in Northeast Miami-Dade early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northeast 90th Street and Eighth Avenue, at around midnight.

Upon their arrival, officers found a body on the street, near Military Trail Park. A short distance away from the park, officers found another person who had suffered multiple gun shot wounds and rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

7 News spoke with a woman who said she heard six gun shots ring out outside her apartment. “Of course I’m scared,” she said. “My son goes to school right down the street and walks to school.”

Police have set up a perimeter in the surrounding area as they search for the gunman.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

