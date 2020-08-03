1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died and another was injured in a shooting at a hotel in Pompano Beach.

The shooting took place at a Travelodge hotel, located near Northwest 31st Avenue and Coconut Creek Parkway, just after 6:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the hotel where the two men were found with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where one man succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

