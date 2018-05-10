1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been killed and another has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Opa-locka, Thursday.

Officials responded to the scene near Northwest 27th and Ali Baba avenues, Thursday afternoon. According to Opa-locka Police, one person was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was seen being taken to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

A white car could also be seen with the driver’s side door open, and a yellow tarp covering a body inside.

It is unknown what exactly led to the shooting.

Investigators are searching for a dark pickup truck with four tires on the back axle.

Police have shutdown Northwest 27th Avenue from Opa-locka Boulevard to Ali Baba Avenue while they conduct their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.