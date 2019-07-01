1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest 17th Place and 77th Street, just before 3 a.m., Monday.

A man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was transported from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Officials said upon further investigation, the actual shooting occurred nearby, in the area of Northwest 17th Place and 78th Street, where another male victim was found deceased on scene.

7News camera captured K-9 units on scene as the neighborhood remains blocked off into the afternoon.

It remains unclear if the two men knew each other prior to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.