1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at NW Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after gunfire erupted at a Northwest Miami-Dade gas station.

The shooting took place near Northwest 67th Avenue and 202nd Street, Tuesday night.

Police said a gunman shot at two men. One man died while the other victim’s condition remains unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Police.

