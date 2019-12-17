1 dead, 1 injured after North Lauderdale shooting

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in North Lauderdale that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 10th Court and 78th Avenue just after 6:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where investigators could be seen near a white sedan with a yellow tarp covering the windshield.

A woman told 7News the deceased victim is her younger brother, 36-year-old Wyslert Fraise.

Another man was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries that were life-threatening.

His identity has not been released by authorities.

