1 dead, 1 injured after fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – One person has died while another has been injured after a Boynton Beach crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating the scene a fatal crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at East Gateway Boulevard.

Three tractor trailers collided just before 5 a.m., Thursday.

Two of the three semis reportedly caught on fire causing the roads to remain closed until 1:30 p.m.

It is unclear if any of the drivers will face charges.

