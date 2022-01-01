SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving two vehicles that took place on the FL Turnpike going Southbound around the area of Southwest 120th Street just before 8 a.m., Saturday morning.

A black Infinity sedan was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it crashed into a silver Hyundai SUV traveling south.

The drivers, both adult males, were taken to Jackson South Hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The driver of the Infinity has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of the FL Turnpike are shut down.

Traffic is being moved to Southwest 120th Street.

