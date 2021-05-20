1 dead, 1 injured after argument leads to shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been killed and a second injured after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue departments responded to the scene near Northwest 77th Terrace and 13th Court, Thursday morning.

According to police, two men got into an argument, one of them pulled a gun and shots were fired.

One of the men died and the second was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the two men appear to have been shot by the same firearm, indicating a struggle had taken place.

