PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Pembroke Pines.

The crash led to the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 to be shut down near the Sheridan Street exit, Saturday morning.

The closures include the eastbound off-ramp.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene while another victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition.

