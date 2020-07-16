1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after a shooting in North Miami.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to shots fired in the area of Northeast 134th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 4:45 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said one person has been taken into custody.

