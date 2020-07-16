1 dead, 1 in custody after reported shooting in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after a reported shooting in North Miami.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to shots fired in the area of Northeast 134th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 4:45 a.m., Thursday.

7News spoke with one man who said he heard the shots as he was walking by.

“At 4 o’clock, I listened three fight — pop, pop, pop,” said Mario Lopez. “Then, I don’t know. I saw the man arrested.”

Officials said one person has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.