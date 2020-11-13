1 dead, 1 in custody after carjacking in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another has been taken into police custody after a carjacking in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at the Golden Acres near Northwest 18th Drive, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities said they received reports of a stolen car in Boca Raton.

BSO worked with Boca Raton Police to track the vehicle to the Pompano Beach neighborhood.

Officials said one person ran from the vehicle and was taken into custody at a nearby apartment.

Another person was found dead in the vehicle.

Officers said a loaded gun was also found inside the vehicle.

Police have identified the subject in custody as 20-year-old Alex Exantus.

They also identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Ariel Collazo.

Ennist Peete was up late watching television when the scene unfolded just a few yards away from his front door.

“I’m a little frightened. It was right here in front of my door,” he said. “I heard a whole bunch of screeching and saw the blue lights outside, and someone seemed like they were being chased or something.”

Another neighbor said she awoke to officers shouting commands to the subject.

“I actually thought I was dreaming,” she said. “I woke up to the police saying, ‘Put your hands,’ like, you know, ‘Get out of the car and put your hands up!'”

“I heard like a soft shot, one shot,” Peete said. “I was like, ‘Was that a gunshot?'”

7News cameras captured several BSO cruisers blocking off streets which have since been reopened to traffic.

One woman tried to access the scene. She said she believes her nephew was either injured or killed in the area.

