1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Miami Shores crash

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman is dead and another has been hospitalized after a crash in Miami Shores.

The crash took place along Northeast Sixth Avenue and 107th Terrace, at around 6:40 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said a BMW was traveling southbound on Sixth Avenue when two female joggers were struck as they attempted to cross 107th Terrace.

One woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition while another was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver remained on the scene and that the traffic control device was green at the time of the incident.

