MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after a crash in Miami Gardens.

The crash happened along Northwest 207th Street near 20th Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Monday.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

At least two vehicles — a white Mercedes and a silver Kia Optima — were involved in the crash.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes was speeding down the eastbound lanes of Northwest 207th Street when they crashed into the Kia Optima.

Police said the two women inside the Kia Optima were sisters.

The driver lost her life. Her sister was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene after the crash, along with his passenger, according to officials.

The passenger was initially ejected from the SUV at the time of the crash and broke her sternum.

The driver later called police for help.

“That guy don’t deserve to be alive, you know what I mean,” said repairman Bernard Thomas. “It’s so sad.”

The crash also totaled Thomas’ truck and damaged two belonging to his clients.

“Cars, you can always replace, but somebody got killed, you know, for what?” he said. “Then, they took off running.”

Thomas said drivers often speed in the area.

“Every single day, you count 20 cars, 19 of them is going full speed,” he said.

The white Mercedes could be seen flipped on its roof in the roadway.

Police said they are working to make an arrest.

Police have not released any names in regards to suspects and victims, nor what charges the suspects will be facing.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.