1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 19th Avenue and 46th Street, Tuesday morning.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other male victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a red vehicle with all four doors open could be seen riddled with bullet holes.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape and several evidence markers on the ground at the scene.

