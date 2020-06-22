1 dead, 1 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died and another is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 74th Street at approximately 3:14 a.m., Monday.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police said one of the victims sustained gunshot wounds to the upper torso and the second victim had a gunshot wound on his leg.

MDFR transported the men to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where one of the victims succumbed to his injuries.

The other victim remains in critical condition.

