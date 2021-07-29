HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in Homestead.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting at the Colony Lakes Rental Community along East Mowry Drive near Southwest 167th Avenue, just after 7 a.m., Thursday.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found one person dead.

Another victim was airlifted to Jackson South in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police will take over the investigation.

