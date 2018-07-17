1 dead, 1 hurt after stolen car crashes into vehicle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been killed after a driver in a stolen pickup track crashed into a car with two elderly people inside in Miami.

According to Miami Police, a driver in a stolen red truck crashed into a black car, near Northwest 14th Avenue and 35th Street.

One of the elderly victims in the car died, and the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Two suspects inside the stolen red pickup truck were taken into custody by police.

Officers have shut down Northwest 34th Street between 13 and 15th avenues. It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

