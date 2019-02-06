1 dead, 1 hurt after car crashes into wall in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police units were dispatched to the scene near 71st Street and Rue Vendome, Tuesday night.

According to officials, one of the vehicle’s passengers died at the scene after the vehicle they were in struck a wall.

The other passenger was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

