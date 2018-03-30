1 dead, 1 hospitalized in NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a person was shot to death in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two males were found Friday morning at 9:20 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, near 8926 NW 22nd Ave. Police said the shooter went into a nearby gas station and shot both victims.

One victims was found dead when police arrived to the scene, while the other was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in unknown condition.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims, but said they’re not store employees.

Police said the shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

