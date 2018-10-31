1 dead, 1 hospitalized following near drowning on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital after nearly drowning in the waters of Miami Beach.

7SkyforceHD hovered above the scene near Sixth Street as an ocean rescue team worked with Miami Beach Police to locate two people in distress, Wednesday morning.

They were both rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, suffering from cardiac arrest. One patient was later pronounced dead, while the other’s condition remains unknown.

