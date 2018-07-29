1 dead, 1 hospitalized following fatal collision in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens in a Jeep crashed into a concrete power pole in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the collision along Southwest Miller Drive and 87th Avenue, around 9:45 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said 16-year-old Ari Julian Arteaga died at the scene, while 16-year-old passenger Indira Mercedes Rambarran survived the collision with some injuries.

Rambarran was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

“We had two people in the vehicle,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief George May. “One was transported to a local hospital. The other one was deceased on scene.”

Police said the Jeep was traveling across the right lane and sidewalk when it suddenly struck a fence and then the concrete pole.

The vehicle was seriously damaged, while the impact of the crash knocked out power in several nearby homes for hours.

“No power, but we can deal with that,” said Alex, a witness in the area. “Unfortunately, the sad part is a young man lost his life.”

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

