1 dead, 1 hospitalized after single-car rollover crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade ended with one person killed and another transported to the hospital.

Witnesses said the black BMW was traveling southbound along 71st Street and 22nd Avenue when it went over the train tracks at a high rate of speed and the driver lost control, Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle then drove onto coming traffic before striking a pole and fence. The car rolled over several times in a grassy area and two people were thrown out of the vehicle.

Both of the people ejected were treated on the scene before officials transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of them has since died.

A witness who wanted to be identified as Ms. Ronnie described the scene.

“Oh, my God,” she said. “When it hit that pole, it looked like something off the TV. The bodies were flying out that car, spinning around, up in the air!”

Other witnesses said they saw a police cruiser chasing the BMW before the driver lost control, around 3:30 p.m.

“They were rushing. The police, they were going around, around, around like a high-speed chase,” Ms. Ronnie said. “They were going too fast. It got out of control and hit that pole over there. You could see how the car got crushed up.”

She told 7News that it was too much to watch the incident unfold. “Everywhere you go is dangerous, everywhere,” Ms. Ronnie said. “You have to stay prayed up. That’s all I can say.”

All lanes in the area have been closed off by officials while they investigate.

Police have not released the name of the person who died until their family has been notified.

