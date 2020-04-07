1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another had to be taken to the hospital after they were shot while trying to buy shoes from a person in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police found the victim’s white Jeep Wrangler parked on the side of the road on Southwest 112th Avenue, near the Florida Turnpike, at around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Once officers arrived, police said they found a man and a woman inside of the Jeep who had been shot in the torso.

They were both transported to Jackson South Medical Center, one as a trauma alert, but one of the victims died from their injuries at the hospital.

According to police, the man and woman were trying to buy shoes from a home in the area of Southwest 270th Street and 121st Court when an altercation ensued between the buyers and sellers.

It remains unclear whether the two victims were shot at the home or elsewhere.

Police have shut down Southwest 112th Street while they investigate, but they are allowing traffic from the Florida Turnpike to flow through.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.