1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and another had to be hospitalized following a shooting that resulted in two separate crime scenes in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the first scene in the area of Northeast 203rd Street and 20th Avenue, near an Interstate 95 off-ramp, and the second scene a couple of blocks away in the area of 203rd Street and Highland Lakes Boulevard, just after 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said one of the victims was shot in the head, and the other was struck in the upper torso.

The two male victims were both taken to area hospitals, where one of the men would succumb to his injuries. The condition of the second victim that was taken to the hospital remains unknown.

Police have confirmed that the separate shooting scenes are related.

7Skyforce hovered over the first scene where multiple police cruisers could be seen blocking part of the intersection.

Police said they do not have a description of the gunman at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

