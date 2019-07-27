1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting in a City of Miami neighborhood left a man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a home in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 58th Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday.

Officers found a man fatally shot in the back of the property and later discovered the other victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not made any arrests, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.